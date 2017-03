Strange 80s inaugural benefit concert is set to take place on Sunday, May 14th at the Fonda Theater.

Featuring Tenacious D, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sarah Silverman, plus member of OK Go, Taking Back Sunday, Velvet Revolver, Steel Panther, Filter, Anberlin, Goldfinger, Sugarcult, Anthrax, Precious Kid, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10am.

Click here to purchase!