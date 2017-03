by Tamara Hill

Known for their unusual doughnuts, eclectic decor, and iconic pink boxes Voodoo Doughnut has made its way to Los Angles.

The Portland own donut and coffee shop opened today (March 9) with a soft opening at Universal CityWalk.

Since Voodoo Doughnuts had a soft opening the store hours do vary, so make sure to check the hours before heading to City Walk.

And remember┬átreat yourself, don’t cheat yourself and enjoy those donuts!