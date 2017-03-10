Bean Bags, Pogo Sticks, And A Merry-Go-Round: It’s LA’s First Kid-Friendly Movie Theater

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA.com) — A new movie theater that lets kids play on a jungle gym while mom and dad watch a flick – or at least try to – is set to debut in the Southland.

Cinépolis Pico Rivera will hold 133 seats and includes a 55-foot-long by 25-foot-high play structure and a special fenced-in play area for little ones to run wild as the featured film plays on the big screen.

The play structure has two slides and features stationary Pogo sticks called “Wobble Hoppers”, a scaled-down version of a tradition merry-go-round known as “Stand n’ Spin”, and unique seating options like bean bags and lounge chairs.

Kids can also enjoy a 13-feet-by-28-feet play area, which has a green lawn turf with a tire climber and molded plastic animal sculptures perfect for climbing and crawling.

But you won’t get to watch the latest R-rated fare at Cinépolis: the theater will screen only kid-friendly fare seven days a week.

Read more at CBSLA.com