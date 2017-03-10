Elton John Couldn’t Find Any Rap While Record Shopping in Canada

By Amanda Wicks

When Elton John stopped by a Vancouver record store yesterday (March 9th) he had one thing in mind: gangster rap.

The iconic English singer is visiting the Canadian city to perform a two-night stint over Friday and Saturday, and he used some of his downtime to go record shopping at Beat Street Records. Manager Lindsay Tomchyshen told CBC, “I came in from the back and there was Elton John standing there with his two bodyguards, digging through records.”

Tomchyshen added, “He asked my boss if we had any Tech N9ne, like, the gangster rapper and I was not expecting that.” Unfortunately, the store did not have any copies. Instead, he ended up purchasing several albums from 1980s British pop band Scritti Politti.

Before leaving, John left Beat Street Records with a gift. He signed a copy of his 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.