Help Dr. Cranfill Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research

March 10, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: St. Baldricks

Dr. Cranfill is using his pretty face to do something great for kids in need.

He’ll be shaving himself LIVE on the JACK FM Facebook page on March 17th during Old Town Monrovia’s St. Baldrick’s Day FuzzFest!

Want to get in on the fun? With each milestone he reaches in his donation goal, he’ll shave a different part of his body.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE 

Here’s how it goes:

$250 – Shave his mustache
$500 – Shave the left side of his beard
$750 – Shave the right side of his beard
$1000 GOAL – Shave all of the above, plus all the hair on top of his head!

You know you want to see this all go down, and help us raise money for childhood cancer research at the same time. Every dollar makes a difference for the thousands of infants, children, teens, and young adults fighting childhood cancers.

Click here to learn more about St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

st baldricks Help Dr. Cranfill Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live