Help Dr. Cranfill Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research

Dr. Cranfill is using his pretty face to do something great for kids in need.

He’ll be shaving himself LIVE on the JACK FM Facebook page on March 17th during Old Town Monrovia’s St. Baldrick’s Day FuzzFest!

Want to get in on the fun? With each milestone he reaches in his donation goal, he’ll shave a different part of his body.

Here’s how it goes:

$250 – Shave his mustache

$500 – Shave the left side of his beard

$750 – Shave the right side of his beard

$1000 GOAL – Shave all of the above, plus all the hair on top of his head!

You know you want to see this all go down, and help us raise money for childhood cancer research at the same time. Every dollar makes a difference for the thousands of infants, children, teens, and young adults fighting childhood cancers.

Click here to learn more about St. Baldrick’s Foundation.