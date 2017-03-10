Win Tickets to the World Baseball Classic Championship Game During Jacktivities

March 10, 2017 12:00 PM

JACK

Listen to Sasha B as she tosses some Jacktivities at you all week because she’s going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the World Baseball Classic Championship Game at Dodger Stadium on March 22!  Just be caller 13 at 866-931-JACK to win!

See the best baseball players in the world chase a world championship for their country when the World Baseball Classic Championship series returns to Los Angeles at Dodger stadium from March 20-22.  Visit dodgers.com/wbc for information and to purchase tickets today!

