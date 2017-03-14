OK Go and the Go-Gos form OK Go-Gos Supergroup

By Hayden Wright

OK Go and the Go-Gos share more than just names with the word “go.” They also make upbeat power pop-rock with iconic music videos. Jimmy Kimmel wrangled both of the bands for a segment of “Mash-Up Monday” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and they performed “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “Here it Goes Again.” The supergroup you didn’t know you needed (but most certainly do) is called Ok Go-Gos, of course.

Jane Wiedlin rocked cool blue hair and Belinda Carlisle held down lead vocals for the first segment, which transitioned into Ok Go’s 2007 hit. They integrated the parts by harmonizing the finale. When is the tour?

Watch the upbeat performance here: