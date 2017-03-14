Win Tickets to Arroyo Seco Weekend Featuring Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons and More

Coming this June to Pasadena – Arroyo Seco Weekend – Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th at Brookside at Rose Bowl.

Two days of music starring Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes, The Shins, Weezer, Fitz & The Tantrums, Live, The Meters, Charles Bradley, Dawes, Andrew Bird, and more!

Spend the weekend enjoying 3 stages of live music (bands are playing full sets), curated food and craft beer and wine by LA’s best restaurants and chefs.

Passes go on-sale Monday,March 20, at 11AM. Single day and weekend passes available at ArroyoSecoWeekend.com.

