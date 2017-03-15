Best Irish Pubs in Orange County

Malarky’s Irish Pub
3011 Newport Blvd.
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 675-2340
www.malarkysirishpub.com
Start your celebration with an Irish breakfast at Malarky’s, a staple in Newport Beach with a long, rich history of Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations. With a traditional copper top bar, the festivities at this traditional Irish Pub are expected to last from morning to night. Raise a few glasses of Guinness, Irish Coffee, Whiskey, Old Fashioneds and green beer while here and have a great time. When at Malarky’s toast your neighbor with their motto, “There are no strangers here, only friends you’ve not yet met.”
Molly Bloom’s
2391 S. El Camino Real
San Clemente, CA 92672
(949) 218-0120
www.mollybloomspub.com
Raise a glass and toast to life at Molly Bloom’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in San Clemente. At Molly Bloom’s the Irish always feel at home, but on St Patrick’s Day, friends and loved ones drink their pints and celebrate their Irish lads and lassies. Make sure to try a glass of the hard-to-find Smithwick’s Irish Ale, a plate of shepherd’s pie or traditional Irish curry chips.
Gallagher’s Pub & Grill
Pierside Pavillion
300 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-2422
www.facebook.com
If you love music, make plans to stop at Gallagher’s whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or not. Gallagher’s is a small pub that takes you back to Dublin before you take a seat. It’s easy to settle in and forget you’re in downtown Huntington Beach. Plan to get here early and stay awhile. While having a whiskey with your bangers and mash, say to your friends, “Saint Patrick was a gentleman, who through strategy and stealth, drove all the snakes from Ireland, here’s a toasting to his health.”
Muldoon’s Irish Pub
202 Newport Center Dr.
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 640-4110
www.muldoonspub.com
In the 1840’s thousands of Irish fled to the United States to escape the great potato famine and they stayed – becoming part of the fabric of everyday America. The Irish brought with them many great recipes that have been passed down through the generations.Muldoon’s is more than a Irish pub. This Saint Patrick’s Day, stop in to their country kitchen, slow down and enjoy some of authentic homemade, warm, rustic, comforting foods brought over from Ireland. Come raise a pint and toast, “May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold. And at the end of all your rainbows may you find a pot of gold.”
Branagan’s Irish Pub
213 N Harbor Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
(714) 447-3544
www.branagans.com
On St. Patrick’s Day, or on a night when you feel like drinking in a great Irish pub, celebrate the Irish heritage at Branagan’s Irish restaurant in heart of Downtown Fullerton. The restaurant/pub offers Irish and American cuisine in an old style spot that serves up a large selection of Irish beer. If beer doesn’t wet your whistle, try an Irish coffee or whiskey after dinner.
The Harp Inn
130 E. 17th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 646-8855
www.harpinn.com
Bangers beans and mash, fish and chips, and shepherd’s pie all make this Costa Mesa pub a hot spot. Make sure you have a hearty appetite when you visit and pull up a chair and make new friends. Start your day you way and have an Irish breakfast served anytime any day, all day. Music lovers will enjoy the Harp Inn for their band selection and energetic atmosphere. An Irish Pub is not a pub without a large selection of beer and whiskey. The Harp Inn is stocked full of festive spirits fit to please any Irishman or woman.
Silky Sullivan’s Restaurant & Irish Pub
10201 Slater Avenue,
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 963-2718
www.silkysullivans.com
Silky Sullivan’s has been voted best Irish Pub in Orange County by many. This Irish restaurant has been serving traditional Irish food and spirits in the Fountain Valley community for 26 years. Owners Dan Madden, Bill Madden, and Rob Robertson dedicated their venue to “Silky Sullivan” (1955-1977), the greatest “come-from-behind” stretch runner in horse racing history. Just like a true Irishman who doesn’t give up when going gets tough, Silky Sullivan is a symbol to all the competitors in sports, as in life, who against heavy odds, have come from behind to finish in the winner’s circle. Raise your glass and drink up at this favorite pub!