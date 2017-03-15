Looking for a place to throw down a drink at the best Irish pubs in Orange County? Grab a bar stool, order some corned beef hash, raise a glass to your friends at these bars.





Malarky’s Irish Pub

3011 Newport Blvd.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 675-2340

www.malarkysirishpub.com 3011 Newport Blvd.Newport Beach, CA 92663(949) 675-2340 Start your celebration with an Irish breakfast at Malarky’s, a staple in Newport Beach with a long, rich history of Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations. With a traditional copper top bar, the festivities at this traditional Irish Pub are expected to last from morning to night. Raise a few glasses of Guinness, Irish Coffee, Whiskey, Old Fashioneds and green beer while here and have a great time. When at Malarky’s toast your neighbor with their motto, “There are no strangers here, only friends you’ve not yet met.”





Molly Bloom’s

2391 S. El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 218-0120

www.mollybloomspub.com 2391 S. El Camino RealSan Clemente, CA 92672(949) 218-0120 Raise a glass and toast to life at Molly Bloom’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in San Clemente. At Molly Bloom’s the Irish always feel at home, but on St Patrick’s Day, friends and loved ones drink their pints and celebrate their Irish lads and lassies. Make sure to try a glass of the hard-to-find Smithwick’s Irish Ale, a plate of shepherd’s pie or traditional Irish curry chips.





Gallagher’s Pub & Grill

Pierside Pavillion

300 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-2422

www.facebook.com

If you love music, make plans to stop at Gallagher’s whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or not. Gallagher’s is a small pub that takes you back to Dublin before you take a seat. It’s easy to settle in and forget you’re in downtown Huntington Beach. Plan to get here early and stay awhile. While having a whiskey with your bangers and mash, say to your friends, “Saint Patrick was a gentleman, who through strategy and stealth, drove all the snakes from Ireland, here’s a toasting to his health.”

Pierside Pavillion300 Pacific Coast HwyHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 536-2422If you love music, make plans to stop at Gallagher’s whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or not. Gallagher’s is a small pub that takes you back to Dublin before you take a seat. It’s easy to settle in and forget you’re in downtown Huntington Beach. Plan to get here early and stay awhile. While having a whiskey with your bangers and mash, say to your friends, “Saint Patrick was a gentleman, who through strategy and stealth, drove all the snakes from Ireland, here’s a toasting to his health.”



Muldoon’s Irish Pub

202 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 640-4110

www.muldoonspub.com

In the 1840’s thousands of Irish fled to the United States to escape the great potato famine and they stayed – becoming part of the fabric of everyday America. The Irish brought with them many great recipes that have been passed down through the generations.Muldoon’s is more than a Irish pub. This Saint Patrick’s Day, stop in to their country kitchen, slow down and enjoy some of authentic homemade, warm, rustic, comforting foods brought over from Ireland. Come raise a pint and toast, “May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold. And at the end of all your rainbows may you find a pot of gold.”

202 Newport Center Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 640-4110In the 1840’s thousands of Irish fled to the United States to escape the great potato famine and they stayed – becoming part of the fabric of everyday America. The Irish brought with them many great recipes that have been passed down through the generations.Muldoon’s is more than a Irish pub. This Saint Patrick’s Day, stop in to their country kitchen, slow down and enjoy some of authentic homemade, warm, rustic, comforting foods brought over from Ireland. Come raise a pint and toast, “May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold. And at the end of all your rainbows may you find a pot of gold.”



Branagan’s Irish Pub

213 N Harbor Blvd

Fullerton, CA 92831

(714) 447-3544

www.branagans.com 213 N Harbor BlvdFullerton, CA 92831(714) 447-3544 On St. Patrick’s Day, or on a night when you feel like drinking in a great Irish pub, celebrate the Irish heritage at Branagan’s Irish restaurant in heart of Downtown Fullerton. The restaurant/pub offers Irish and American cuisine in an old style spot that serves up a large selection of Irish beer. If beer doesn’t wet your whistle, try an Irish coffee or whiskey after dinner.





The Harp Inn

130 E. 17th Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 646-8855

www.harpinn.com 130 E. 17th StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92627(949) 646-8855 Bangers beans and mash, fish and chips, and shepherd’s pie all make this Costa Mesa pub a hot spot. Make sure you have a hearty appetite when you visit and pull up a chair and make new friends. Start your day you way and have an Irish breakfast served anytime any day, all day. Music lovers will enjoy the Harp Inn for their band selection and energetic atmosphere. An Irish Pub is not a pub without a large selection of beer and whiskey. The Harp Inn is stocked full of festive spirits fit to please any Irishman or woman.

