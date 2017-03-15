Things That Actually Exist In the World: ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’

March 15, 2017 11:23 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Just a few months after Nordstrom began selling a decorative leather-wrapped rock on its website, the department store chain is selling another deeply perplexing item online — this time in the name of fashion.

clearknee Nordstrom.coms Latest Perplexing Item: Clear Knee Mom Jeans

The item can perhaps be best summed up by its four-word Nordstrom.com description: “clear knee mom jeans.”

Yes, these jeans are cropped below the knee and fit particularly high on the waist, thus earning them “mom jean” status. But their most distinguishing characteristic by far is their clear knee panels.

Read more at CBSLA.com

