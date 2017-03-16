CalArts Student Puts Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cheetos On Display In Art Exhibit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A CalArts student inspired by her “special relationship” with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos put hundreds of pounds of the snack on display this month as part of her master’s thesis project.

The art project, “RED 40,” was on display at the school from March 6 through March 10.

Part of the idea was to call attention to the scarcity of fresh and healthy foods in the artist’s neighborhood of Watts, the artist told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

“Knowing that I live in a food desert, I wanted to use that idea to bombard viewers with a sensory, alien landscape experience,” the artist, Jazmin Urrea, told the newspaper.

To accomplish that goal, Urrea procured about 300 pounds of hot Cheetos in downtown LA’s Piñata District, she told the Signal. (She had reached out to Frito-Lay for a bulk discount, but was turned down).

