With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, dining thoughts often turn to corned beef and cabbage; one of the most well-known dishes of this lucky holiday. Corned beef and cabbage is an adaptation of Irish bacon and potatoes. In the 1800’s, a large wave of Irish immigrants arrived in the United States and adaptation of traditional Irish dishes was mandatory due to the prohibitive cost of pork. Corned beef was cured similarly to Irish bacon and much cheaper than pork. Potatoes were readily available, but cabbage was still far more cost-effective to feed a whole family. Here is a list of five restaurants serving the best corned beef and cabbage in Orange County.





Muldoon’s Irish Pub

202 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 640-4110

www.muldoonspub.com 202 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 640-4110 Celebrating 42 years, Muldoon’s Irish Pub is the real thing. A warm, generous, and friendly pub with delicious food. This neighborhood gem is known for its pub, outdoor courtyard, and cozy Dublin dining room filled with booths and a warm fireplace. Great for lunch, dinner, Sunday breakfast, and private events, Muldoon’s has a lively happy hour and live music. Their corned beef and cabbage starts with the finest beef briskets, which are cooked in-house and carved to order. The flavorful beef is complemented by sautéed green cabbage, mash, peas, carrots, and served with warm mustard sauce.





Malarky’s Irish Pub

3011 Newport Blvd.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 675-2340

www.malarkyspub.com 3011 Newport Blvd.Newport Beach, CA 92663(949) 675-2340 Malarky’s Irish Pub has been a staple of the Newport Beach Peninsula since 1977 and have made corned beef a specialty with four different ways to have corned beef: for breakfast, as a hash, with cabbage, and in a taco. For dinner, corned beef and cabbage is their go-to Irish meal. A huge portion of corned beef is served with baby red potatoes, carrots, and specially seasoned cabbage. The corned beef is sliced thin and long in deli-style slices laid across a heaping portion of cabbage. The dish comes with a dinner roll and dinner salad.





The Olde Ship

1120 W. 17th St.

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 550-6700

www.theoldeship.com 1120 W. 17th St.Santa Ana, CA 92706(714) 550-6700 The Olde Ship British Pub & Restaurant is a traditional British Pub which is British owned and operated. They are famous for their award-winning fish & chips and sticky toffee pudding as well as their corned beef and cabbage. Using the freshest ingredients available, their lean corned beef is simmered for hours in Guinness, water, liquor, spices, and served with mashed potatoes, cabbage, and vegetables.





Skōsh Monahan’s

2000 Newport Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 548-92627

www.skoshmonahans.com 2000 Newport Blvd.Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 548-92627 Skōsh Monahan’s is owned by former Costa Mesa Councilman, Gary Monahan. Often used as a gathering place of many Orange County political minds, after traveling back from their respective offices in Washington, DC or Sacramento, CA, they come for the food! With 15 plasma HDTVs adorning the bar area, there is plenty of room to spend with friends to root on your favorite team and 22 beers on tap. Their corned beef is sliced and sautéed, drizzled with a merlot sauce, and served with mashed potatoes with gravy and steamed cabbage with broth.





Mulleady’s Pub and Grill

27695 Santa Margarita Parkway

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 380-3752

www.mymulleadys.com 27695 Santa Margarita ParkwayMission Viejo, CA 92691(949) 380-3752 Mulleady’s is a family-owned and operated, family-friendly, neighborhood pub in Mission Viejo. Gary and Kris Mulleady are the proprietors and have placed their lifetime love of sports and the restaurant business into Mulleady’s since 2001. Their corned beef and cabbage dish is a generous portion served with cabbage, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, horseradish, and mustard.



By Chelsea Madren