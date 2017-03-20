Chuck Berry’s New Album ‘Chuck’ Coming Soon

By Amanda Wicks

News that Chuck Berry passed away on Saturday (March 18th) won’t deter the release of his forthcoming album Chuck. The album will mark his first release since the 1979 album Rock It.

Related: Chuck Berry Receives Presidential Praise from Barack Obama and Bill Clinton

Berry’s family posted an update on his Facebook page this morning. Working on the album had given the musician a great deal of joy since he announced it last October on his 90th birthday, they shared in their message. As a result, they wanted to move forward and release what he’d been working on. “While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music,” they stated.

They added, “As a tribute to Chuck Berry, and with gratitude to his fans around the world, we will be following through on those plans in the coming days.” The album will be released through Nashville indie label Dualtone. No release date has yet been set.