Morrissey Pulls Controversial James Baldwin T-Shirt from Merch Store

By Hayden Wright

Last week, a t-shirt from Morrissey’s North American tour swag shop raised eyebrows. It was an odd mash-up of the Smiths’ “Unloveable” lyrics (“…black is how I feel on the inside…”) and an image of African American writer James Baldwin.

Baldwin’s legendary social criticism about race and injustice inspired the film I Am Not Your Negro and has become essential reading for the #BlackLivesMatter movement in recent years. Critics decided that Morrissey’s appropriation of that image with those lyrics was a tad…problematic.

As a result, the offending t-shirt has been pulled from Morrissey’s online store, reports NME. No official statement on the matter has been issued — but it’s clear that the backlash was noted in Morrissey’s camp. The artist’s brief tour kicks off in Guadalajara, Mexico on April 1.