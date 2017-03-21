Nine Inch Nails to Headline FYF Fest 2017

By Amanda Wicks

After sending fans mysterious envelopes filled with printouts covered in black toner, Nine Inch Nails made their message clear today (March 21st). They will be headlining FYF Fest on July 23rd.

The band tweeted out the announcement using a similar design and typography used for envelopes accompanying some physical copies of their new EP Not the Actual Events.

Missy Elliott and Bjork are set to co-headline Friday with Frank Ocean headlining Saturday and Nine Inch Nails headlining Sunday. Other notable names performing throughout the weekend include A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Flying Lotus, Andersen .Paak and MGMT. See the full lineup below.

FYF Fest will take place on July 21-23 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 12:00 pm PDT via the festival’s official site.