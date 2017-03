by Sasha B.

Over the years, so many amazing junk foods have come and gone in our lives, and today I decided to put a list together of some that I wish would come back already.

In no particular order…

Butterfinger BBs

Orbitz Soda

Bubble Jug

Mr. T Cereal

WWF Ice Cream Bars