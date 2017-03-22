Eat|See|Hear to Bring ‘Depeche Mode: 101’ Screening to Rose Bowl August 25

Eat|See|Hear recently announced their full lineup for the 2017 season, and one notable new event taking place is a screening of Depeche Mode: 101 at the Rose Bowl Stadium – the site where their historic Concert For The Masses concert took place in 1988.

Celebrating their 6th year, Eat|See|Hear is a dog-friendly traveling outdoor cinema that will host 20 events May 6th through September 16th, boasting the West Coast’s largest outdoor screen (52′ ft wide), music from local bands, and over 150 rotating food trucks. Films range from timeless classics to current blockbusters – including the worldwide exclusive of the live concert-film Depeche Mode: 101, at the Rose Bowl Stadium where the movie was filmed on June 18, 1988. Watch a teaser of the film below.

Eat|See|Hear will travel to several local venues including the Autry Museum, La Cienega Park, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, North Hollywood Recreation Center, Santa Monica High School Memorial Greek Amphitheater, and a comeback at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Online ticket purchases are encouraged and can be found at eatseehear.com. To purchase tickets at the door, Eat|See|Hear accepts cash or credit.

See the full schedule below or click here.