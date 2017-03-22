The Bunny Museum Has Re Opened in Altadena

March 22, 2017 11:50 AM

by Sasha B.

If you’ve never heard of The Bunny Museum, we’re super excited to introduce you to one of the finer art exhibits in Southern California.

Originally opened in 1993 in Pasadena, this record setting museum is filled with all of the bunny related items you could ever hope to see in one building.

With over 33,000 items, co-founders Candace Frazee and Steven Lubanski have quite the collection.

One of the new elements in the Altadena location is the “Chamber of Horrors” which features a six foot tall bunny that has a scary look on it’s face. You have to be 13 years or older to enter it, as it also includes photos of bunnies who were used in science experiments.

You can check out The Bunny Museum at 2605 N. Lake Avenue in Altadena, and it’s open daily from 11am-6pm.

Happy hopping!

