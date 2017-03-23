Chainsmokers, Keith Urban, Aerosmith to Play NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Aerosmith, Blink-182 and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will also perform. March 23, 2017 7:52 AM
By Hayden Wright

NCAA March Madness is the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans, and the lineup for this year’s Final Four music festival is a slam dunk. The Chainsmokers, Aerosmith and Keith Urban will headline the Phoenix festival with support from Blink-182, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Grouplove, Capital Cities, Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Ratliff & the Night Sweats, according to Billboard.

The festival takes place from March 31 through April 2 and each night has a different sponsor: Friday night is an AT&T Block Party, Coca-Cola Music sponsors Saturday and Sunday is a Capital One JamFest.

NCAA.com, Bleacher Report and the NCAA’s YouTube channel will stream selections from the festival online.

