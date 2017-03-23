‘Grateful Dead Movie’ to Return to Theaters April 20

By Annie Reuter

Deadheads are in for a treat on April 20 when the Fathom Events screening of the Grateful Dead Movie returns to theaters across the nation. This year celebrates the 40th anniversary of the band’s 1977 concert film and as a result, fans will get additional material to watch on the big screen.

The film, which focuses on the band’s farewell performance at San Francisco’s Winterland in October 1974 is scheduled to be shown on April 20 at 7 p.m. local time, reports Rolling Stone. The feature will also include a never-before-seen mini-documentary about the Grateful Dead’s May 8, 1977 concert at Cornell University, which features interviews with fans who attended the show. An excerpt from the upcoming authorized Dead documentary Long Strange Trip will also be shown.

“Grateful Dead fans across the country share a special connection with each other and with their favorite band,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said in a statement. “Gathering these dedicated fans together to experience exciting content from their favorite artists is at the core of what we do, and this event is a great example of that.”

For more information on the film celebration and to purchase tickets, which go on sale Friday, visit the Fathom Events website.