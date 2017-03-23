Win A Trip to KAABOO to See Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Janes Addiction, Garbage & More

Listen all weekend for your chance to win 3-day passes to KAABOO Del Mar! Plus, we’re throwing in a 3-night hotel stay for the ultimate weekend escape! When you hear the cue to call, be caller 13 at 866-931-JACK to win!

KAABOO Del Mar returns September 15-17 with the best and most diverse lineup yet, featuring music, hilarious comedy, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine, and craft libations. Enjoy musical performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Jane’s Addiction, Muse, Weezer, Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Live, Jackson Browne, The Wallflowers, Smash Mouth, Toad The Wet Sprocket, and many more!

See the full lineup and purchase passes at KAABOODelMar.com.