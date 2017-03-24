Apparently You Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread…Who Knew?!

By Sarah Carroll
Feeding ducks bread at the park is one of our favorite childhood memories…so why are we JUST finding out that it’s one of the worst things you can give them?!?
A sign found at a local park has gone viral after warning the public of the dangers bread poses to wildlife.
“Thank you for not feeding us bread,” it reads. The notice goes on to explain that bread is low in nutritional value, and when it starts rotting, it pollutes the water and helps spread diseases.
A high-calorie diet with plenty of carbs and little vitamin D and E can also contribute to “angel wing,” a condition where a bird’s wings point outwards instead of resting against its body. Birds with angel wing lose their ability to fly.
Naturally, the internet lost its damn mind when this mind-blowing revelation went viral.
So…what CAN you feed the birds? Acceptable alternatives include:
- Half cut seedless grapes
- Cooked rice
- Birdseed
- Oats
- Peas
- Corn
- Chopped lettuce