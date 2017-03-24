Apparently You Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread…Who Knew?!

By Sarah Carroll

Feeding ducks bread at the park is one of our favorite childhood memories…so why are we JUST finding out that it’s one of the worst things you can give them?!?

A sign found at a local park has gone viral after warning the public of the dangers bread poses to wildlife.

“Thank you for not feeding us bread,” it reads. The notice goes on to explain that bread is low in nutritional value, and when it starts rotting, it pollutes the water and helps spread diseases.

I'VE BEEN FEEDING DUCKS BREAD THIS WHOLE TIME IM SO ASHAMED IM SUCH A MONSTER pic.twitter.com/dzyicjJc7Q — d (@proudsIytherin) March 22, 2017

A high-calorie diet with plenty of carbs and little vitamin D and E can also contribute to “angel wing,” a condition where a bird’s wings point outwards instead of resting against its body. Birds with angel wing lose their ability to fly.

Naturally, the internet lost its damn mind when this mind-blowing revelation went viral.

Oh noooo….how many ducks have I made sick over the years???? D: This is so good to know, thank you for sharing! @joshdunlive https://t.co/Hjbb0QDUJ1 — Shelby Pearson (@blistermonster) March 23, 2017

IVE BEEN FEEDING DUCKS BREAD SINCE I WAS 2 IM SUCH A HORRIBLE PERSON I CANNOT BELIEVE 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/2ORzrwpkRV — ellie (@weekenddolans) March 23, 2017

WHO POPULARIZED FEEDING BREAD TO DUCKS IF ITS BASICALLY KILLING THEM — dixie (@dixieredman) March 23, 2017

So…what CAN you feed the birds? Acceptable alternatives include: