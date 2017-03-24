Eric Clapton Reschedules This Weekend’s Two Shows at The Forum

March 24, 2017 2:51 PM

Due to severe bronchitis and under doctor’s advisement, Eric Clapton is rescheduling this weekend’s two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles.  The Saturday March 25th show will now be held Wednesday, September 13th.   The Sunday March 26th show will now be held Monday September 18th .

He is very sorry to disappoint his fans but looks forward to these shows.  Ticketholders can retain their tickets for the new dates or refunds will be issued at point of purchase.   In addition, Clapton will play the already scheduled two shows at The Forum September 15th and 16th.

