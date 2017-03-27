Cavaliers Fan Trolls Son With Sign About His Bad Grades

March 27, 2017 10:23 AM

By Sarah Carroll

A father who attended Friday’s Cavaliers-Hornets game has gone viral for his tough love approach to parenting.

The Cavs fan held up a sign that read, “Thomas, get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here. Love, Dad.”

The ruthless message has some people divided. Some say Thomas’ father should be dubbed Dad of the Year, while others think he should have taught his son this lesson in a less public setting.

Turns out dear old dad was just getting started. He debuted a second sign at Sunday’s Houston Rockets game.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live