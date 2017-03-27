Cavaliers Fan Trolls Son With Sign About His Bad Grades

By Sarah Carroll

A father who attended Friday’s Cavaliers-Hornets game has gone viral for his tough love approach to parenting.

The Cavs fan held up a sign that read, “Thomas, get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here. Love, Dad.”

The ruthless message has some people divided. Some say Thomas’ father should be dubbed Dad of the Year, while others think he should have taught his son this lesson in a less public setting.

Real AF tho RT @BleacherReport: When dad goes to the game and leaves you at home 😂 https://t.co/7yfYQ79Kl4 pic.twitter.com/PvWpGsPy5I — Stogie Carmichael (@varsityforlife) March 25, 2017

Turns out dear old dad was just getting started. He debuted a second sign at Sunday’s Houston Rockets game.