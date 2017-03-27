Common Phrases We Say Wrong All The Time

March 27, 2017 10:24 AM

By Sarah Carroll

You may think you know, but you have no idea!

 

Here are the top five sayings we get wrong most often. Are you guilty of mucking these up?

  • “For all intensive purposes”: It’s actually “for all intents AND purposes.”
  • “Nip it in the butt”: Sorry pal…the correct phrase is “nip it in the BUD.”
  • “One in the same”: The correct way is “one AND the same,” which means two things are alike.
  • “Case and point”: “Case IN point” is the proper way to say this phrase.
  • “I could care less”: This one doesn’t even make sense! If you’re trying to imply you don’t care about something, you should say, “I COULDN’T care less.”

 

