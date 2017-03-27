NFL Owners Approve Raiders’ Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

March 27, 2017 4:29 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The NFL team owners approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas Monday, which marks the second time in team history where they will be changing locations.

The Raiders abandoned their Oakland fans the first time in 1982 when they moved to Los Angeles, where they won a Super Bowl title.

They came “home” in 1995 to Oakland when officials put up $200 million to renovate the Coliseum and fund for a new practice facility.

In order for the team to move, they needed to receive at least 24 of 32 owners to approve the move to a $1.7 billion stadium in Las Vegas that’ll be ready for play in 2020.

