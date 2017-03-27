United Airlines Faces Backlash After Reportedly Not Allowing Girls In Leggings On Flight

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — United Airlines faced backlash online Sunday after reportedly not allowing two girls in leggings to board a flight.

Shannon Watts, the founder of a grassroots group that is working to end gun violence in the U.S., took to Twitter after she says the girls were allowed to get on the flight from Denver to Minneapolis.

A 10-year-old girl in gray leggings. She looked normal and appropriate. Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls. https://t.co/RKsIFoE8pq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

.@united Two other girls were not allowed on flight. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

1) 3 girls inspected for wearing perfectly acceptable leggings. 2 not allowed to board. I don't care what kind of passengers they were. https://t.co/9VwGKgvWys — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) This behavior is sexist and sexualizes young girls. Not to mention that the families were mortified and inconveninced. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

3) As the mother of 4 daughters who live and travel in yoga pants, I'd like to know how many boys @United has penalized for the same reason. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

4) Their father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

Watts later tweeted, “they just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing.”

In response, United Airlines initially cited their “Contract of Carriage, Rule 21,” in which they state that they have the “right to refuse transport for passengers.”

United later wrote via Twitter:

“The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel.”

Read more at CBSLA.com