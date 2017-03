JACK FM and Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet Present: JACK’s #2ndHandShow with tributes to Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2 and Smashing Pumpkins plus food trucks and LOTS of beer.

When you hear the cue to call, be caller 13 at 866-931-JACK to win!

This is a special night event with limited tickets being sold for $15 a piece if you buy now or $20 at the door.

Don’t want to wait to win? Head over to JacksAprilFools.EventBrite.Com to get your tickets before it sells out!

Must be 21 or older to win.

