Wine-Infused Coffee Is Real

March 27, 2017 3:43 PM

by Crystal Zahler

Sometimes you want to unwind with a glass of wine or other times you want a pick-me-up with a cup of coffee. But for those times you want both at the same time, wine-infused coffee is here to save the day!

Molinari Private Reserve, a Napa Valley Café, is the mastermind behind this wine-infused coffee.

If you aren’t planning on taking a road trip up north anytime soon, don’t worry! You can grab some off of their website here, for $20!

Just a heads up though, as wonderful as wine-infused coffee sounds, it’s not going to get you drunk, the wine is more there for the taste.

But that just means you can wake up and have an ice cold cup of delicious wine-infused coffee for breakfast! Seriously, that’s #lifegoals.

