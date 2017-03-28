‘Cash Cab’ Is Coming Back Later This Year

March 28, 2017 1:25 PM

by Crystal Zahler

The Emmy Award winning show had a marvelous 10 seasons and is still back for more! Comedian David Steinberg is along for the ride as executive producer.

ICYMI: Back when it aired from 2005-2012, passengers jump into a cab unaware of the fact that on the way to their destination they’ll be able to answer questions, for the chance to win a cash prize!

The true fun begins during the trivia questions as passengers lean on friends, social media, texts or even passing pedestrians to help them out with those hard-hitting Qs.

Coming back with a pretty alluring twist too, celebrities from comedy, film and TV will be the ones picking up the Cash Cab riders!

Cash Cab will take place in New York once again and be on the Discovery Channel later this year!

