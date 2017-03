LA Weekly’s Tacolandia is back for 2017 and bigger than ever! Happening Saturday, June 17th at El Pueblo de Los Angles for the city’s largest taco festival.

Curated by the world’s first Tacorazzo, Bill Esparza and presented by Tabasco, guest of Tacolandia 2017 will enjoy signature taco samples from over 120 of the best tacos in LA, OC, San Diego, Mexico and Beyond!

Presale going on now!

Use the code: TACOJACK

Click here to purchase!