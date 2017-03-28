Los Pollos Hermanos From Breaking Bad Is Coming To LA

by Crystal Zahler

Known as being the Albuquerque chicken restaurant ran by Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Los Pollos Hermanos is making its DTLA debut.

From noon until 10:00pm on March 29th and 30th, you’ll be able to step inside a tiny piece of the Breaking Bad world. Located on 1345 E. 6th Street, you aren’t going to want to miss this experience, especially since there’s food involved!

Go home, binge watch Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul and get ready to grab some food at Los Pollos Hermanos in the Arts District tomorrow or Thursday!