Raiders Themed Brothel Is Hitting Vegas

by Crystal Zahler

Raiders’ fans might be bummed that the team is moving out of Oakland, California and into Las Vegas, Nevada but on the bright side there will be a Raiders themed brothel built!

“Pirate’s Booty Sports Brothel” the chosen name for the Raiders themed spot, will be about 70 miles from Vegas in Crystal, Nevada, according to USA Today.

Owner Dennis Hof, stated the brothel “will honor the ‘Men In Black’ and ‘Raider Nation’,” come 2020 when it launches.

A VIP section will exist purely for Raiders players and other high profile athletes and Hof knows there will be about 20 working girls in cheerleader-ish uniforms but hasn’t decided between calling them “Wide Receivers” or “Hookerettes”. The anticipation is killing us.

Plus, Raiders staff gets 50% off!