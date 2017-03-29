WATCH: New “It” Trailer Has Been Released

by Crytal Zahler

Stephen King’s 1986 novel “It” is coming to life once again.

Based on the trailer, the plot seems to follow the original story, with a major change so far being the era. Originally the story was placed in the 50s whereas this film is set in the 80s. There are also plans to create a second film that would take place in present day, oh joy.

Pennywise the horrifying clown form of the villain has also had a makeover that will leave you with chills.

So go ahead, watch the trailer, it’s enough already to scare the living day lights out of you.

We will warn you though; if clowns aren’t your thing this trailer might be a bit hard to watch.

Good luck, we’ll see you in the tunnels.