Win Tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain All Weekend on JACK FM

March 31, 2017 12:01 AM

Spring is officially here and it’s time to get your scream on at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World!  Six Flags is now open daily so you can spend all day, any day on the most thrilling rides and coasters in the world, like Full Throttle, Tatsu, X2, and more!  Listen all weekend for your chance to win a day of thrills from Jack FM!  Caller 13 to 866-931-JACK wins!

Get the best deals on tickets and Season Passes when you visit sixflags.com today.

Be sure to join Jack FM on Sunday, April 2, at The Coaster Run at Six Flags Magic Mountain! Want to join the fun? Use code: JACKFM for 20% off registration fee, and 100% will go directly to TACA.

Talk About Curing Autism (TACA) is excited to partner with Renegade Racing for the 2017 Coaster Run.  The Coaster Run offers a 5K, 10K, and Kids 1K Run, which will weave through the theme park’s 260-acres to give participants a spectacular view of the park’s world-class roller coasters and attractions.  Sign up now at thecoasterrun.com.

2017coasterrun logo Win Tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain All Weekend on JACK FM

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live