Eddie Vedder Sings Jingle for Chicago Cubs in New MLB Commercial

By Jon Wiederhorn

Pearl Jam’s vocalist Eddie Vedder has been a public supporter of the Chicago Cubs for years, and in 2016 when the team won their first World Series since 1908, Vedder was overjoyed.

Appreciative of the rocker’s team spirit, Cub players Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo recruited Vedder for their second fictional Bryzzo Souvenir Company commercial, sponsored by Major League Baseball.

The ad features the players working on a new promotional campaign so they bring on Vedder to help them come up with a jingle. Vedder, wearing a backward batting helmet and holding a black acoustic guitar starts to strum and sings, “Long gone homerun, this one’s gonna go/ kiss it goodbye, that ball was Bryzzo!”

It’s not the first time he’s sung for the Cubs. Last year, Vedder sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field during game 5 of the Series against the Cleveland Indians and he performed a cover of The Band’s “The Weight” with fellow Cubs fan Bill Murray at an afterparty.

Watch Vedder’s Cubs jingle below: