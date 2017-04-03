WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Reads #SpringBroke Hashtag Tweets

By Sarah Carroll

It is peak spring break season, which means thousands of students are posting up at the beach for all kinds of debauchery.

But some of us are broke as a joke, so we have to get creative when it comes to planning the ultimate vacation.

Jimmy Fallon asked his Twitter followers to confess their most hilarious “Spring Broke” stories and he shared the best responses on his Hashtags segment.

“I couldn’t afford mint for my spring break mojitos, so I crushed up an Altoid instead,” @DammitErin tweeted. “I called it ‘the mojitoid.'”

Watch the entire clip below: