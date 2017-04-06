Watch: Heartbreaking Heath Ledger Documentary Trailer

by Crystal Zahler

Spike just released the trailer for their upcoming Heath Ledger documentary “I am Heath Ledger,” and it’s got us shaken up.

We hear from people from his life like Musician Ben Harper, or Model Christina Cauchi, and even his sister Kate Ledger. Alongside their interviews and commentary we also see a lot of the famous actor, almost always with a camera in hand, which according to Cauchi wasn’t unusual.

9 years since he’s been gone and we still remember the amazing actor from Batman as if it were yesterday. Playing one of the best Jokers a Batman movie has ever seen.

So in honor of what would have been his 38th birthday (April 4th), watch the trailer below for a deeper and emotional look into his life with the help of unseen material and home videos.