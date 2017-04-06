WATCH: Knoxville Zoo Parrot Does Better Impressions Than You

April 6, 2017 9:54 AM

By Sarah Carroll

Step aside, April the giraffe! There’s a new zoo animal going viral and he goes by the name of Einstein the parrot.

The Zoo Knoxville resident recently turned 30 years old and to celebrate the big day, his head trainer released a video of his incredible sound effect impressions.

The African grey parrot can make at least 200 sounds and knows at least 70 on cue.

Back in 2006, Einstein won Animal Planet’s “Pet Star” game show. He also once personally serenaded former vice president Al Gore.

Check out Einstein in action below:

