by Crystal Zahler

If you thought unicorn donuts and rainbow churros were all the hype, get ready for Unicorn Melts!

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day, this April 12th at Chomp Eatery & Juice Station!

The first 100 people in line will be able to purchase multi-colored “Unicorn Melts” for just $1.00!

So get those phones ready because you’re definitely going to want to Instagram and Snapchat this beautiful cheesy treat!