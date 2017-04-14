It’s A Jack FM Sticky-icky-ick Up

April 14, 2017 12:00 PM

It’s a Jack FM Sticky-icky-ick Up!  Wake and get baked – well, get baked goods – when you start your 4/20 with Jack FM.

Be one of the first 200 to come on by the Jack FM Mobile Dispensary at Randy’s Donuts, starting at 7am on Thursday, April 20th and you’ll get Hookah’ed up with a green Jack FM sticker, some donuts to munch on, and a Jack FM lighter (for lighting your super aromatic candles around your bathtub, duh)

Randy’s Donuts is located at 805 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood.

One prize per person, must be 18+. Lineups will not be allowed before 6:30a.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live