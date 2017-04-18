1 In 4 People Don’t Think A One Night Stand Is Cheating

By Sarah Carroll
What exactly constitutes cheating?
Does a kiss count? What about flirty DMs? Or what if you’re simply connecting emotionally with someone other than your partner?
A recent survey revealed some surprising results on the topic.
25% of men and women don’t believe a one night stand is an act of infidelity.
Today’s technology also has a big impact on cheating. 16% believe following an ex on social media and 63% said maintaining an active online dating profile are definite indications of a cheater.
But there are some gray areas when it comes to stepping out on your partner. Only 51% believe sending flirtatious messages is a red flag.