Best 2017 Tax Day Deals & Specials In Los Angeles

Getting a big refund? Or are there taxes due? Either way, Tax Day brings some great deals your way. With the IRS rules providing an extension on filing until Tuesday, April 18th, starting off the work week – and mailing in your taxes combined – might require a little something to celebrate. So, whether you’re getting some extra cash or paying the piper, here are some specials that would make even Uncle Sam smile.
Harlowe
7321 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 876-5839
www.harlowebar.com
What’s never old fashioned? An old fashioned from Harlowe’s bar. In honor of tax day, the ultra-popular West Hollywood spot will be offering $1 Tax Day old fashioned cocktails on Monday, April 18 from 5-8pm. Furnished with Hollywood Golden Age vintage decor, this throw-back bar often has live music or DJ action drawing patrons out on the dance floor.
The Independence
Third Street Promenade
205 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-2500
www.independencetavern.com
Finished tuning up your taxes? If so, now you’re ready to tune up indulge in some specials at Santa Monica’s Independence gastropub. Aside from tasty food which you can enjoy, drink popular cocktails like their Paloma and Coldwater drinks for just $1 during happy hour. Happy hour for tax day will be from 12pm to 6pm, and guests should remember to say the worlds “Uncle Sam” to get the special.
Sassafras
1233 N. Vine St.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 467-2800
www.sassafrassaloon.com
This mixology-centric bar in Hollywood features a fun Wild West meets the deep South theme along with an equally wild mix of stellar cocktails. And in honor of tax day, Sassafras, located in the heart of tinsel town, pours a mean $1 Old Fashioned that will “spur” you to forget your tax day trials on the 18th from 5pm to 8pm. Now, that’s sassy.
Bigfoot Lodge
3172 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 662-9227
Along with Bigfoot West in Venice, Bigfoot East or Bigfoot Lodge will be providing a look at life inside a cool cabin in the Pacific Northwest. You could almost imagine old Bigfoot himself stomping in, especially on tax day, when a $1 Old Fashioned shows up on the menu. Enjoy the rustic lodge-like interior on the westside or the east as both bars are serving up this tax day deal from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th.
Bigfoot West
10939 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 287-2200
www.facebook.com
Enjoy a $1 old fashioned cocktail at this popular bar which also has a sister bar in Los Feliz. The special can be enjoyed from 5pm to 8pm.
La Cuevita
5922 N. Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 255-6871
www.Lacuevitabar.com
Decorated like a huge cave, La Cuevita lives up to its name. Check out the cool wrought-iron chandeliers while sipping a $1 tequila press cocktail from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th. This Highland Park spot is both homey and chill, with a great mix of tunes usually in play to get your toes tapping, too.
Thirsty Crow
2939 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 661-6007
www.thirstycrowbar.com
The saloon-style setting at Thirsty Crow makes for a lively happy hour crowd, and it should be even livelier on the 18th, when $1 old fashioned’s are served up. The bartender is a well-regarded mixologist, and this is a bar known for its whiskey selection. Line ‘em up from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th in this Silverlake mainstay.
Oldfield’s Liquor Room
10899 Venice Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 842-8066
www.oldfieldsliquorroom.com
Named after so-called “outlaw” racer Barney Oldfield, Oldfield’s is a welcoming Westside watering hole that should have patrons racing on in for a Tax Day old fashioned $1 special. Located in Palms, the comfortably dim bar is known as a neighborhood spot to relax – but non-locals are greeted warmly, too. Exchange a taxing experience for a relaxing one from 5pm to 8pm on the 18th.
TART
115 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 556-2608
www.tartrestaurant.com
West Hollywood hot-spot, located across the street from the famed Grove, TART, will be offering a special for tax day that will have you excited. The restaurant is offering a 2-for-1 special on all beer and house wines.
Whisper Restaurant & Lounge
The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr F90b
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 931-0202
www.whisperloungela.com
Located at The Grove, Whisper Restaurant & Lounge is also offering patrons a great deal for tax day. From 11:30am to 10 p.m. on April 18, martinis will be priced at just 18¢ with the purchase of an entrée. Yes, just 18 cents!
Highland Park Bowl
5621 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 257-2695
www.highlandparkbowl.com
Highland Park Bowl, located in the up and coming area of Highland Park is a popular, hip and beautifully decorated spot for live music, bowling, and tasty craft cocktails. For tax day, enjoy a $1 old fashioned cocktail from 5pm to 8pm. Enjoy pizzas, salads & seasonal fare as well.
McDonalds
All Locations
www.mcdonalds.com
Visit any McDonald’s in select regions and get a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1¢ when they purchase one at regular price on April 18.
Kona Ice
‘Various Locations
www.kona-ice.com
Love shaved ice? Well, on April 18th, or tax day, Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and other businesses throughout the city. Giving you some relief from those expensive taxes you’ll be paying, it’ll surely be worth it to get a free cup of shaved ice.