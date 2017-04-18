Best 2017 Tax Day Deals & Specials In Los Angeles

Getting a big refund? Or are there taxes due? Either way, Tax Day brings some great deals your way. With the IRS rules providing an extension on filing until Tuesday, April 18th, starting off the work week – and mailing in your taxes combined – might require a little something to celebrate. So, whether you’re getting some extra cash or paying the piper, here are some specials that would make even Uncle Sam smile.





What’s never old fashioned? An old fashioned from Harlowe’s bar. In honor of tax day, the ultra-popular West Hollywood spot will be offering $1 Tax Day old fashioned cocktails on Monday, April 18 from 5-8pm. Furnished with Hollywood Golden Age vintage decor, this throw-back bar often has live music or DJ action drawing patrons out on the dance floor.

7321 Santa Monica BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 876-5839What’s never old fashioned? An old fashioned from Harlowe’s bar. In honor of tax day, the ultra-popular West Hollywood spot will be offering $1 Tax Day old fashioned cocktails on Monday, April 18 from 5-8pm. Furnished with Hollywood Golden Age vintage decor, this throw-back bar often has live music or DJ action drawing patrons out on the dance floor.



Finished tuning up your taxes? If so, now you’re ready to tune up indulge in some specials at Santa Monica’s Independence gastropub. Aside from tasty food which you can enjoy, drink popular cocktails like their Paloma and Coldwater drinks for just $1 during happy hour. Happy hour for tax day will be from 12pm to 6pm, and guests should remember to say the worlds “Uncle Sam” to get the special. Third Street Promenade205 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-2500Finished tuning up your taxes? If so, now you’re ready to tune up indulge in some specials at Santa Monica’s Independence gastropub. Aside from tasty food which you can enjoy, drink popular cocktails like their Paloma and Coldwater drinks for just $1 during happy hour. Happy hour for tax day will be from 12pm to 6pm, and guests should remember to say the worlds “Uncle Sam” to get the special.



This mixology-centric bar in Hollywood features a fun Wild West meets the deep South theme along with an equally wild mix of stellar cocktails. And in honor of tax day, Sassafras, located in the heart of tinsel town, pours a mean $1 Old Fashioned that will “spur” you to forget your tax day trials on the 18th from 5pm to 8pm. Now, that’s sassy.

1233 N. Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90038(323) 467-2800This mixology-centric bar in Hollywood features a fun Wild West meets the deep South theme along with an equally wild mix of stellar cocktails. And in honor of tax day, Sassafras, located in the heart of tinsel town, pours a mean $1 Old Fashioned that will “spur” you to forget your tax day trials on the 18th from 5pm to 8pm. Now, that’s sassy.



3172 Los Feliz BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90039(323) 662-9227Along with Bigfoot West in Venice, Bigfoot East or Bigfoot Lodge will be providing a look at life inside a cool cabin in the Pacific Northwest. You could almost imagine old Bigfoot himself stomping in, especially on tax day, when a $1 Old Fashioned shows up on the menu. Enjoy the rustic lodge-like interior on the westside or the east as both bars are serving up this tax day deal from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th.



Enjoy a $1 old fashioned cocktail at this popular bar which also has a sister bar in Los Feliz. The special can be enjoyed from 5pm to 8pm.

10939 Venice BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90034(310) 287-2200Enjoy a $1 old fashioned cocktail at this popular bar which also has a sister bar in Los Feliz. The special can be enjoyed from 5pm to 8pm.



Decorated like a huge cave, La Cuevita lives up to its name. Check out the cool wrought-iron chandeliers while sipping a $1 tequila press cocktail from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th. This Highland Park spot is both homey and chill, with a great mix of tunes usually in play to get your toes tapping, too.

5922 N. Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90042(323) 255-6871Decorated like a huge cave, La Cuevita lives up to its name. Check out the cool wrought-iron chandeliers while sipping a $1 tequila press cocktail from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th. This Highland Park spot is both homey and chill, with a great mix of tunes usually in play to get your toes tapping, too.



The saloon-style setting at Thirsty Crow makes for a lively happy hour crowd, and it should be even livelier on the 18th, when $1 old fashioned’s are served up. The bartender is a well-regarded mixologist, and this is a bar known for its whiskey selection. Line ‘em up from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th in this Silverlake mainstay.

2939 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 661-6007The saloon-style setting at Thirsty Crow makes for a lively happy hour crowd, and it should be even livelier on the 18th, when $1 old fashioned’s are served up. The bartender is a well-regarded mixologist, and this is a bar known for its whiskey selection. Line ‘em up from 5pm to 8pm on April 18th in this Silverlake mainstay.



Named after so-called “outlaw” racer Barney Oldfield, Oldfield’s is a welcoming Westside watering hole that should have patrons racing on in for a Tax Day old fashioned $1 special. Located in Palms, the comfortably dim bar is known as a neighborhood spot to relax – but non-locals are greeted warmly, too. Exchange a taxing experience for a relaxing one from 5pm to 8pm on the 18th. 10899 Venice Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90034(310) 842-8066Named after so-called “outlaw” racer Barney Oldfield, Oldfield’s is a welcoming Westside watering hole that should have patrons racing on in for a Tax Day old fashioned $1 special. Located in Palms, the comfortably dim bar is known as a neighborhood spot to relax – but non-locals are greeted warmly, too. Exchange a taxing experience for a relaxing one from 5pm to 8pm on the 18th.



West Hollywood hot-spot, located across the street from the famed Grove, TART, will be offering a special for tax day that will have you excited. The restaurant is offering a 2-for-1 special on all beer and house wines.

115 S Fairfax AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 556-2608West Hollywood hot-spot, located across the street from the famed Grove, TART, will be offering a special for tax day that will have you excited. The restaurant is offering a 2-for-1 special on all beer and house wines.



Located at The Grove, Whisper Restaurant & Lounge is also offering patrons a great deal for tax day. From 11:30am to 10 p.m. on April 18, martinis will be priced at just 18¢ with the purchase of an entrée. Yes, just 18 cents!

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr F90bLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 931-0202Located at The Grove, Whisper Restaurant & Lounge is also offering patrons a great deal for tax day. From 11:30am to 10 p.m. on April 18, martinis will be priced at just 18¢ with the purchase of an entrée. Yes, just 18 cents!



Highland Park Bowl, located in the up and coming area of Highland Park is a popular, hip and beautifully decorated spot for live music, bowling, and tasty craft cocktails. For tax day, enjoy a $1 old fashioned cocktail from 5pm to 8pm. Enjoy pizzas, salads & seasonal fare as well. 5621 N Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90042(323) 257-2695Highland Park Bowl, located in the up and coming area of Highland Park is a popular, hip and beautifully decorated spot for live music, bowling, and tasty craft cocktails. For tax day, enjoy a $1 old fashioned cocktail from 5pm to 8pm. Enjoy pizzas, salads & seasonal fare as well.



Visit any McDonald’s in select regions and get a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1¢ when they purchase one at regular price on April 18.

All LocationsVisit any McDonald’s in select regions and get a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1¢ when they purchase one at regular price on April 18.