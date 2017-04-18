Shoppers, Food & Entertainment Guide To Downtown Disney





Downtown Disney

1580 Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

www.disneyland.com Perched in the middle of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim sits Downtown Disney, a mega shoppertainment center where you can you can eat, shop, go to the movies, build your own teddy bear or take in some amazing people watching. As a great reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the main parks, there is no admission charge to get in either.

SHOPPING





World Of Disney

1565 S. Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 300-7903

www.disneyland.com This store is the mecca for all things Disney. It's nearly panic-inducing the amount of goodies this store has but it is extremely organized and efficiently run. You can build your own charm bracelet, purchase unique pins for trading and shop for fun disney apparel for the whole family. Each room also features colorful wall art depicting memorable scenes from classic Disney films. You will find something for everyone at this merchandising metropolis overflowing with toys, apparel, souvenirs and collectibles.





The Lego Store

1585 Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 991-6512

stores.lego.com A trip to Downtown Disney would never be complete without going to the Lego Store. The store provides a hands-on experience with building stations and helpful staff so kids can create and use their imaginations right there in the store. If you are looking for a hard to find Lego set, The Lego store will most likely have it too. Legos are sorted by color and there are awesome larger-than-life Lego creations throughout the store for your viewing pleasure. For a unique experience, build-your-own Lego guy or gal at one of the various stations where you can pick the head, outfit, and accessories of your very own character for purchase.





Anna & Elsa’s Boutique

1580 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-7895

www.disneyland.com Little girls and boys will be beaming from ear to ear when they undergo a magical transformation at this wintry salon. With the magic touch of some talented stylists kids will become a princess or a snowman and revel in a flurry of Frozen fun. They will love being made up into their favorite Frozen character complete with make-up, nail polish, tiaras, glitter and colorful hair streaks. Boys can choose to be Olaf, while girls can choose between Anna, Elsa or a girl Olaf. A few things to know ahead of time is that there there is an age limit of 3-15 years old and guests must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older during the entire experience. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made up to 60 days prior to arrival. A cancellation fee per child will be applied for any no-shows or cancellations made within 24 hours of the experience.



ENTERTAINMENT





ESPN Zone Sports Arena

1545 Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 300-3776

www.espnzone.com Get your game on in this 10,000-square-foot sports arcade. Choose from arcade games, a 4 player air hockey table, a mini bowling lane, horse racing, boxing, racing games, basketball hoops and so much more. Gone are the days of feeding tickets into a machine to count them for prizes. Instead a smart system keeps track of your tickets earned on a card and you redeem your prizes from a high tech vending machine. Families and sports fanatics will enjoy the nostalgic memorabilia that line the walls as well as the overall vibe of the ESPN Zone.





House of Blues Stage

1530 S Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 778-2583

www.houseofblues.com/anaheim The House of Blues Stage in Downtown Disney District is the perfect venue to listen to some of today's hottest bands, international world music, funk and soul artists and emerging regional talent. The venue is intimate and has an excellent view of the stage no matter where you are standing. You can can also purchase special VIP seating where you will have an assigned seat in the upper level.



AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theatres

1565 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 776-2355

www.amctheatres.com Boasting an impressive 19-screen theater that is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Disney, the theater offers an elegant modern day retro look reminiscent of the golden age of theaters. The high back stadium seats make for a comfortable viewing experience and each theater is equipped with THX certified sound. Be sure to visit the luxurious bathrooms for a nice little escape.



DINING





Naples Ristorante e Pizzeria

1550 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 776-6200

www.patinagroup.com/naples Sink your teeth into an authentic wood-fired neapolitan pizza at this kid friendly dining destination brought to you by the acclaimed Patina Group. Offering everything from pasta to protein and are even various gluten-free options, junior chefs can even try their hand at making a mini pizza while adults can sip on a glass of wine while relaxing after a long day at the park.



Earl of Sandwich

1565 S Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 817-7476

www.earlofsandwichusa.com Known as the most affordable and convenient dining option in Downtown Disney, The Earl of Sandwich is a fast-casual eatery serving signature sandwiches, wraps, salads and more with premium ingredients. Feast on your handheld meal inside the bright rotunda dining room or on the cheerful red patio. Best of all is they offer free wi-fi and places to charge your cellphone.





Tortilla Jo’s

1510 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 535-5000

www.patinagroup.com/tortillajos Savor authentic south-of-the-border fare at this vibrant al fresca restaurant from the Patina Group. 5-star margaritas steal the show here and table-side guacamole is prepared with the freshest of ingredients. Craving nachos? No problem. Tortilla Jo's serves up gigantic plates of chicken, steak and pork nachos perfect for sharing. If you eat a gluten-free diet you will be happy with the large selection of choices on the menu. Tortilla Jo's makes their own corn tortillas on site and all the servers are knowledgeable about gluten sensitivities.



ACTIVITIES





Build-A-Bear Workshop

1540 S Disneyland Dr Ste 101

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 776-5980

www.buildabear.com No matter how old you are, Build-A-Bear is the kind of store that doesn't make you feel like you're too old for a stuffed toy. Just choose your animal, add a sound, stuff it, stitch it, fluff it and dress it. At the end you will receive a personalized birth certificate and a cute carrying case for the ride home. Your experience is fully customizable and children have an active roll in the entire process.





Ridemakerz

Downtown Disney District

1540 S Disneyland Dr, Ste 103

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 776-0216

www.ridemakerz.com If Build-A-Bear is made for kids and stuffed toys, consider Ridemakerz to be its car version. Instead of choosing a bear, you choose your ride. There are a variety of bodies to choose from including Pixar themed frames and you can even turn any car into a monster truck. Once you choose your car, you motorize it, mobilize it and customize it. There is no end to the fun at Ridemakerz and Disneyland annual pass holders get 10% off.


