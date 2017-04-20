Best Activities & Events This Weekend In Orange County – April 21

If you do not have a desire to dance in the desert and deal with the traffic of Coachella in Indio, there are a host of options that are bit slower paced but just as fun. The simple pleasures of taking in a flick, working on crafts with the kids, or sitting back with a beer make for the kind of relaxing weekend that will help you start your work week fresh.



Friday, April 21





Friday Night Freakouts

The Frida Cinema

305 E. Fourth St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Well known as the destination in Orange County for arthouse and independent films, The Frida has a cinematically savvy audience that frequents the room regardless of what is showing. This Friday night the theatre is keeping their series of Friday Night Freakouts happening with a 4k digital restoration of the 1990 sci-fi classic, "Total Recall." Happening late night and designed to fit with a theme that best indulges more of the horror, sci-fi, and Grindhouse elements of cinema, these are the kind of flicks that make settling in with a tub of popcorn and some good company more than just another night at the movies. The weekly event continues regularly and features a meticulously curated rotation of films that are all top quality and latent with cool.



Saturday, April 22





Grab A Beer

Anaheim Brewery

336 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 780-1888

Just steps from the Packing House and Center Street Promenade, the Anaheim Brewery is conveniently located in a chic hub of the artsy side of Anaheim. In addition to being a particularly cool place to have a locally brewed beer, the Anaheim Brewery is also one of the most historic places to settle in for a cold one. The brewery actually began it's Anaheim stay when it first opened it's doors in 1870. The second and third locations were nearby, at least enough to kind of blur into that fifty-year timeframe, before the prohibition of 1920 shut down the brewery for good. That is until the Anaheim Brewery would open again some 90 years later, in close proximity to the old stomping grounds that once churned our famous "Anaheim beer." Offering little in the way of bells and whistles, the brewery is a relaxing, quaint place to score a drink and kill some time. That has the makings of a great weekend.





Celebrate Earth Day

Annual Earth Day Festival

Bolsa Chica Conservancy

3842 Warner Ave.

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

(714) 846-1114

The stretch of wetlands in Bolsa Chica is not only a scenic spot to spend any of your weekend, it also is home base for many working professionals that are dedicated to native plant and wildlife conservation. In that vein, Earth Day is a big deal down in Bolsa Chica. Staff will be on hand to provide guided tours and give visitors the chance to learn with hands on activities that all emphasize the preservation of such a delicate ecosystem. Visitors will see various animals and explore plant life in between family driven activities like bounce houses and educational booths. This event is free for everyone and a great way to develop an appreciation for the wildlife that we all share a backyard with.



Sunday, April 23





Lake Forest Sports Park

28000 Rancho Pkwy

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 273-6960

A communal crown jewel for the city of Lake Forest, the Sports Park is a community enrichment project that services thousands of participants every week. The 86-acre spread boasts baseball, football, and soccer fields in addition to volleyball, basketball and tennis courts which are all pristine. The grounds are maintained better than some professional facilities and features additional amenities for guests like a 27,000 square foot gymnasium and recreation center. Offering gazebos, picnic benches, and two different playgrounds and a tot lot, the Sports Park is an athlete's dream but you don't need to be athletic to enjoy it.





Enjoy A Sunday Jazz Cruise

Hornblower South

2431 West Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92663

If you are looking for a Sunday that is both formal and relaxing, Hornblower has put together a Sunday brunch cruise through the Newport Harbor. As if spending a couple of hours on the water wasn't nice enough, this boat ride comes with lovely brunch spread and champagne upon boarding. The vessel will also feature live jazz to no doubt enhance the ambiance of a 2-hour ride on Newport Coastline. Live jazz, a heart brunch, and a glass or two of bubbly on the water is ideal for a short weekend getaway.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.