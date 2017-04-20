Best Free Summer Activities For Kids In Orange County

Summertime is here and kids are out of school. Keeping them occupied throughout the summer does not have to be a strain on the pockets for the parents. With story time, movies on the lawn and enjoying the best beaches in the area, Orange County is home to many activities that are fun for kids, and free! Here are the best activities for kids in the Summer in Orange County.





Aliso Creek Beach

31131 S. Pacific Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92652

(714) 834-2400

www.orangecounty.net



Adjacent to the infamous Montage Resort in Laguna Beach, Aliso Creek Beach is a great kid-friendly beach for kids to enjoy during the summer. Some amenities to keep in mind at this location include public restrooms, a snack bar and a small tide pool. Laguna Beach is one the most popular beaches in all of Orange County and rated highly internationally. There are also fire pits for those that want to enjoy the beach as the sun sets. Kids will enjoy a night of making s'mores and roasting hot dogs over the fire.



Concerts On The Green

Newport Beach Civic Center

100 Civic Center

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 644-3309

www.newportbeachca.gov



The Newport Beach City Arts Commission has put together a summer event that is filled with various styles of music. The events are free to the public, and the community is encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a picnic dinner. Don’t forget your blankets and beach chairs! From 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m. on select dates, the public can enjoy various musical acts like 80’s cover bands, and other popular Southern California bands.

Etnies Skate Park

20028 Lake Forest Drive

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 916-5870

www.etniesskatepark.com



This award-winning skate facility is a top destination for kids that are into the world of skateboarding. It is more than 62,000 square-foot facility and a top destination for skaters that visit the Orange County area. Thanks to the city of Lake Forest, this is free to locals and a low fee of $5 for non-residents. This skate park first opened December 13, 2003 and has since received recognition and awards including readers choice awards and awards of excellence. For parents looking to take their kid's skills to the next level, classes and camps are also available at this facility. Get the latest tips and tricks in the skating world.





Orange County Great Park Activities

Orange County Great Park

Marine Way & Sand Canyon

Irvine, CA 92618

(866) 829-3829

www.cityofirvine.org



The Great Park of Irvine is home to many activities that are great for the entire family. During Summer, the park hosts many events, including a Creative Station activity whereby visitors are encouraged to problem solve through skills and innovation and much more.

Story Time In The Garden

6950 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618



The transformation of the Marine Corps Air Station on El Toro has become a haven for events for children at the Great Park. For the little ones, enjoy an hour of enchanting stories, songs, food and games that help younger children build strong language skills, literacy and healthy eating habits. The setting promotes curiosity and imagination, and the children are able to see firsthand the fruits and vegetables being grown. This is done the first Wednesday and Sunday of every month until Aug. 5.



Elle Toussi is a freelance journalist covering all things Southern California. She has traveled to the Middle East in 2013 and 2014 covering the Syrian refugee situation in Jordan. That experience inspired her to become the founder of InOneMinute.org which uses the power of mobile technology and philanthropy to meet specific needs of women around the world. Her previous work can also be found on Examiner.com and AXS.com.