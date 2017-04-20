Tim Burton Themed Bar Coming To Hollywood

by Crystal Zahler

Beetle House LA will be opening in Hollywood, filled with the Tim Burton film theme!

From Tim Burton film memorabilia, to old medical tools and vintage oddities, according to Eater LA, the bar is definitely going to take you into its’ own world.

Can’t forget the drinks and food either, which of course will be movie themed. You can order anything from “Alice’s Cup o’ Tea” to “Edward Burger Hands.”

Did we mention there will also be actors walking around as famous Tim Burton characters?

Clear your night on May 20th and get ready to head over to Hollywood Boulevard!

Beetle House LA is accepting reservations so get one while you can and go have a spectacular time.

We can’t wait to fall down the rabbit hole and into this wonderland of a bar!