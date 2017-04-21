David Bowie’s ‘BOWPROMO’ Gets a Cool Unboxing Video

By Hayden Wright

Reissues of David Bowie’s BOWPROMO and Cracked Actor hit shelves tomorrow, in honor of Record Store Day. To celebrate the release (and the holiday), the rare reprint and live album were given a cool promotional “unboxing” video, which shows the guts of the BOWPROMO collectors’ edition.

Inside we see some high-gloss photos of Bowie in a manila folder. The simple white sleeves are modeled after the original 1971 version, when the work was just a demo. BOWPROMO is led by “Oh! You Pretty Things.” At its inception, only 500 copies of the demo existed because they were designed to secure Bowie a record deal.

Cracked Actor is a 1974 live album recorded in Los Angeles. Record Store day describes the work as “a pivotal gig in the transition between the Diamond Dogs tour and the Philly Dogs tour.”

Look for the albums on Record Store Day tomorrow. See the unboxing video here: