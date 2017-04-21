Sasha B. Checks out the Museum of Ice Cream

April 21, 2017 2:46 PM By Sasha B.

by Sasha B.

If you remember not too long ago, I shared with you guys a little info about a museum I’d been following since it debuted in New York last summer.

It’s called the Museum of Ice Cream, and it’s basically a dream place for me.

See, I have a very bad sweet tooth. Like, REAL bad, and this place made every single one of my dreams come true. Between the ice cream samples, the sprinkle pool and so much more, it lived up to all the hype I made up about it in my mind.

The Museum of Ice Cream will be in Los Angeles until May 29th, and is SUPER close to selling out, so get on it!!

Tickets can be purchased at museumoficecream.com.

Check out my preview video at the press event below!

More from Sasha B.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live