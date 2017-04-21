Sasha B. Checks out the Museum of Ice Cream

by Sasha B.

If you remember not too long ago, I shared with you guys a little info about a museum I’d been following since it debuted in New York last summer.

It’s called the Museum of Ice Cream, and it’s basically a dream place for me.

See, I have a very bad sweet tooth. Like, REAL bad, and this place made every single one of my dreams come true. Between the ice cream samples, the sprinkle pool and so much more, it lived up to all the hype I made up about it in my mind.

The Museum of Ice Cream will be in Los Angeles until May 29th, and is SUPER close to selling out, so get on it!!

Tickets can be purchased at museumoficecream.com.

Check out my preview video at the press event below!