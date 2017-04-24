John Waters Adult Summer Camp

by: Crystal Zahler

If you’re a fan of his quirky films, you’ll know right away this definitely isn’t your typical run of the mills campgrounds, it’s so much more.

Three days will be dedicated to not only watching his classic campy movies like “Polyester” or “Pink Flamingos,” but there will be Bloody Mary Bingo, a costume contest and even burlesque lessons!

Of course, there will also be more typical camp activities like zip-lining, yoga, and water skiing, but those seem pretty over shadowed compared to the other activities!

Adding to the adult activities, there’s even a Scotch and Cigars session. Camping with a twist, that’s for sure!

In case you were curious about alcoholic drinks besides the Bloody Marys, alcoholic drinks are available during your camping extravaganza, for an extra (probably worth it) fee.

John Waters Camp runs from September 22-24 and tickets start at $499. Added bonus, if you attend you’ll walk away with a signed copy of his newest book “Make Trouble.”

